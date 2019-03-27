Viking Sky Engine Failure Caused by Low Oil Pressure

The Norwegian Maritime Authority (NMA) has released a statement on the Viking Sky engine failure, saying that the engine failure was directly caused by low oil pressure.

Throughout the night, the NMA worked together with the ship's classification society, Lloyd’s, and the cruise line in order to identify the reason why the Viking Sky suffered a power failure in challenging weather conditions over the weekend.

"For the present, our conclusion is that the engine failure was directly caused by low oil pressure," the NMA said. "The level of lubricating oil in the tanks was within set limits, however relatively low, when the vessel started to cross Hustadvika. The tanks were provided with level alarms, however these had not been triggered at this time. The heavy seas in Hustadvika probably caused movements in the tanks so large that the supply to the lubricating oil pumps stopped. This triggered an alarm indicating a low level of lubrication oil, which in turn shortly thereafter caused an automatic shutdown of the engines."

The NMA has drawn up a general safety notice about ensuring a continuous supply of lubricating oil to engines and other critical systems in poor weather conditions.

This should be done in cooperation with the engine supplier and, moreover, be included in the ship’s risk assessments in the safety management system, the NMA said, in a statement.

“We welcome the prompt and efficient investigation carried out by the NMA and we fully understand and acknowledge their findings," Viking said, in a prepared statement. "We have inspected the levels on all our sister ships and are now revising our procedures to ensure that this issue could not be repeated. We will continue to work with our partners and the regulatory bodies in supporting them with the ongoing investigations,”

On Tuesday, the NMA granted Viking Cruises a permit to sail on a single voyage to Kristiansund to have necessary repairs made.