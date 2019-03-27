A steel cutting ceremony has been held for Spirit of Adventure, Saga Cruises’ second new ship which will launch in 2020.

This follows the first new build ship, Spirit of Discovery, which will be launching this July.

The event took place today at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, to mark the start of construction of the 999-guest vessel.

The Spirit of Adventure is due to start sailing from Dover in August 2020

Chief Operating Officer for Saga Cruises, Nigel Blanks said: “Today marks a special moment in Saga Cruises’ history – the first steel cutting of Saga’s second purpose built cruise ship, Spirit of Adventure”

“Built by the same expert team at the Meyer Werft shipyard, she is a beautiful sister ship to Spirit of Discovery. With her striking design, distinctive new venues and innovative speciality restaurants, Spirit of Adventure will certainly have a unique personality and will fulfill our promise of boutique luxury, perfectly."

Spirit of Adventure’s look is being designed by AD Associates.

Spirit of Adventure will be a 58,250 gross tons vessel measuring 774.3ft in length and a beam of 102.4ft.