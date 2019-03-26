Vidanta Cruises Announces Market Entry

Vidanta today announced its entry into the luxury cruise market on the Mexico coast with the 298-guest Vidanta Elegant, setting sail this fall.

"This endeavor further distinguishes Grupo Vidanta as the only provider of luxury accommodations in Mexico operating both on land and sea," the company said.

Vidanta is Grupo Vidanta’s luxury vacationing brand, including resort properties in Mexico.

Itineraries are currently being finalized and will provide access to routes that no other cruise line is offering, according to a statement. The ship is expected to sail on the Mexican Riviera.

“Vidanta is proud to bring a revolutionary new approach to cruising,” said Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta. “We have built a legacy 45 years in the making based on the extraordinary luxury and personalized service offered by our resort vacations. Now we’re extending that legacy to the open sea while utilizing our unique perspective as a Mexican company to give access to the hidden gems of the coastline and rarely offered transformative cultural experiences.”

The Vidanta Elegant promises an unprecedented level of luxury, according to a statement.

After acquiring a ship, Vidanta stripped and rebuilt it from the hull up. SMC Design played a key role in the design of the ship, which has seen capacity trimmed to 149 suites and 298 guests. The ship previously sailed with capacity for 540 passengers.

Grupo Vidanta acquired the 1990-built ship in 2017 following the demise of All Leisure Group, where the vessel sailed as the Voyager.

The ship was first worked on in Spain, before moving to Naples.

By reducing the number of cabins, Vidanta was able to not only create a more intimate experience, but also to create sizable and striking accommodations more generous than suite-level units on traditional cruises, the company said, in a press release.

Among the amenities, guests will also enjoy the attentive service of a personal concierge assigned to their cabin.

At 153 meters long and 15,396 gross tons, the ship is also outfitted with six public decks and dining areas, 11 bars and lounges, an entertainment venue, a full-service spa and fitness center, a top deck pool and several jacuzzis.

The Vidanta Elegant will feature two culinary veterans as its signature chefs: Chef Eric Pansu, named Best Chef in France, and Pastry Chef Pascal Molines, named Best Pastry Chef in France and World Pastry Chef Champion.