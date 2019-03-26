Chinese Fashion Designer Grace Chen to Christen Explorer Dream

Dream Cruises has announced the godmother for its newest ship, the Explorer Dream, which will be joining the fleet in April after her ceremonial launch and christening in Shanghai. Chinese designer Grace Chen has been selected for the role due to her success in the international fashion industry and as a trail-blazer for Chinese women all over the world, Dream stated.

Chen, founder and chief designer of Grace Chen Couture, is described as an exceptional designer and regarded as one of China’s most influential fashion innovators. She has also worked as a designer in New York and Los Angeles for 15 years, before setting up her own label in China in 2009.

Hailed as “the Power Dresser of China” by the South China Morning Post, Chen has dressed global clients, including American talk show hostess Oprah Winfrey, Academy-Award winner Helen Mirren, China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, Emmy Award winning presenter and entrepreneur Yue-sai Kan, Chinese media icon Yang Lan, as well as Taiwanese actress, Lin Chi-Ling, model Sui He, Chinese actress Ni Ni in China, and many other personalities spanning the worlds of entertainment, sports, politics, finance, and society.

Chen will christen the Explorer Dream in Shanghai on April 11 and also present a special fashion show of her creations during the inaugural event.

The Explorer Dream will be the pathfinder ship for the brand’s global plans. Formerly the SuperStar Virgo of sister brand Star Cruises, the Explorer Dream is currently undergoing a $56 million transformation that will add new facilities, including The Palace, Dream Cruises’ signature, luxury private ship-within-a-ship featuring over 40 new suites and butler service - the first cruise line to offer this concept to high-end travellers in Asia.

The Explorer Dream will launch service in North China sailing from Shanghai and Tianjin during Spring/Summer 2019 with a selection of voyages to Japan.

As the pathfinder vessel, the Explorer Dream will sail outside Asian waters in Fall/Winter of 2019/2020 and homeport in Sydney and Auckland where she will embark on a variety of seven-night weekly itineraries to destinations Down Under.