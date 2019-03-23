Port Improvements in Taiwan to Boost Cruise Business

At the Port of Kaohsiung, the Pier 2-10 area has been revamped and open to the public since last December as the Taiwan International Ports Corporation (TIPC) looks to diversify and expand beyond its core business.

Former warehouses have been turned into creative venues for leisure and recreation for cruise guests at the waterfront.

“The distinct ocean atmosphere along with creative industries are highlighted to transform the old port area into a sustainable and innovative port,” according to a statement. “The new business model has successfully transformed the old port area, diversified the port functions and further increased the sustainability of the port.”

The port is also looking forward to be a first-time homeport operation from Dream Cruises later this year as the premium brand is set to sail a four-day cruise roundtrip from Kaohsiung to Okinawa and Ishigaki Island.

By next January, a new cruise terminal will be open for mega ships in Kaohsiung, able to accommodate the latest Oasis- and Global-class vessels, TIPC said in a statement.

At the port of Keelung, the bustling cruise hub is planning for a renovated passenger terminal to be completed later this year to handle the increasing volume of cruise guests. A new landmark building for exhibitions and a hotel is also underway in the port area.

There is also the Port of Taichung which recently saw a large investment, with a new designated area for waterfront recreation, shopping and commercial activity.

The recent grand opening of the Mitsui Outlet Park is just the start, according to TIPC, which said it will cooperate with the Taichung City Government to introduce hotels and recreation facilities in the area, and construct a yacht marina and cruise terminal.