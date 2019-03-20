SeaDream Inks Deal for New 220-Guest Seven-Continent Vessel from Damen

SeaDream Yacht Club today announced it has ordered a new ship, the SeaDream Innovation, from Damen Shipyards.

The vessel, the company said, will introduce the concept of “Global Yachting.”

Commencing sailing in September 2021, the ship will sail to all seven continents in its first year, visiting over 200 ports in 49 countries.

Guests destinations including Svalbard, the Northwest Passage, Antarctica, the fjords of Norway, Japan, New Zealand, the Fiji Islands and the Great Barrier Reef.

SeaDream is now accepting reservations from Club Members, guests who have previously sailed aboard SeaDream’s classic yachts, SeaDream I and SeaDream II.

Reservations will open to the public on April 17.

“This project has been a dream of mine for many years,” said Atle Brynestad, Owner, Chairman and CEO of SeaDream. “It has been a true labor of love to meticulously design every aspect of this yacht, from the interiors and facilities to the itineraries.”

With only 110 ocean-view suites, the SeaDream Innovation will offer an intimate setting and all-inclusive vacation with a one-to-one guest to crew ratio, the company said.

“We were drawn to Damen Shipyards for their excellent reputation and proven track record as innovators in the shipbuilding industry,” said Brynestad. “Damen Shipyards understood our vision from the very beginning. Both Damen and SeaDream are family-owned businesses, making Damen a perfect long-term partner for this visionary project. We are looking forward to working closely with the Damen team to bring this dream to reality.”