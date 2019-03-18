Fire on Costa Smeralda Quickly Brought Under Control

A small fire broke out on deck 15 of the Costa Smeralda on Monday with the ship under her final construction phase at Meyer Turku.

"There was stored equipment on fire, started by welding inside the ship," the yard said, in a prepared statement.

"The fire started approximately at 16:45 Finnish time. The shipyard's fire brigade was the first ones on the site and started firefighting measures. Local fire brigades arrived shortly after. The ship was evacuated. Work continued in the ship at approximately 18:15."

Ten people inhaled smoke, according to a yard spokesperson, and two had small injuries.

"Material damages were minor and there is no effect to the building schedule of the ship," the yard said.

The Costa Smeralda debuts for the Italian brand this October.