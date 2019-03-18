Big Season, New Piers for Yokohama

Yokohama, Japan, is expecting 190 cruise calls for 2019, up 25 percent over 2018, according to a statement.

Yokohama is the most frequently visited Japanese port for English-speaking passengers as the city has major infrastructure plans.

The Daikoku pier is set to open this April, and the Shinko this November.

The former is targeted at cargo vessels but can also berth cruise ships while the latter is more cruise focused.

With the new piers, Yokohama can accommodate up to seven ships at once.

The Shinko piker will include dining, entertainment venues, and a hotel, as well a restaurant featuring various craft beers.

The land adjacent to the new Shinko pier terminal will be developed into Hammerhead Park and Promenade. This park will incorporate the historic Shinko Pier Hammerhead Crane

Carnival Corporation, which includes the Princess and Costa brands active in Japan, has preferential use rights in Yokohama and will host over 80 vessels annually.

Other calls scheduled include Royal Caribbean, MSC, Azamara, Norwegian Cruise Line and Windstar.

April 27 will be a big day with four ships scheduled, including the MSC Splendida, Azamara Quest, Norwegian Jewel and Diamond Princess.