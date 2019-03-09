Adventure Canada’s Newfoundland Circumnavigation has been designated the newest Canadian Signature Experience by Destination Canada, according to a statement.

These experiences are officially curated and carefully selected based on the passionate Canadian-owned operators that want to share their part of the country with the world.

Newfoundland Circumnavigation begins and ends in St. John’s, Newfoundland, as guests board Adventure Canada’s ship, the Ocean Endeavour, to set sail around Newfoundland.

Highlights include fishing, music, poetry, storytelling, and folk art. Passengers experience a Mi’kmaq welcome in Miawpukek First Nation, visit the unique mountainous formations of Gros Morne, take in the fine wine and cuisine of North America’s last French colony—the island of Saint-Pierre. The Viking history of L’Anse aux Meadows, UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the only authenticated Norse site in North America, is another high point.

The next Newfoundland Circumnavigation sails from October 2 to October 12, 2019 and June 26 to July 6, 2020, with prices starting at $3,995 USD per person.