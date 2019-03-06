Seabourn Reveals First Details of Expedition Ships

Seabourn has revealed the first details of its new 264-guest expedition ships, set to debut in 2021 and 2022.

The ships will be able to operate with a high level of autonomy, the company said, which will allow them to travel farther than many ships sailing today.

The vessels will be built by Mariotti Damen at an estimated cost of $225 million each.

Both vessels will have global deployment capability, which will see them venturing farther north and south than any ship in Carnival Corporation history.

“Our primary goal in building these new ships is to give expedition travelers the best possible destination experience onboard and far afield, with an innovative design that enables us to get all guests out into the environment as quickly as possible to fulfill those travel wish lists,” said Robin West, vice president of Expedition Operations for Seabourn. “These ships are being designed from conception for expedition travel blended with ultra-luxury and personalized service by leading travel experts and seasoned professionals with great depth of experience in expedition, hospitality, and luxury cruising.”

The hull for Seabourn’s expedition ships will be constructed to PC6 Polar Class standards, making them capable of summer and autumn operation in medium first-year ice in Antarctica, the Arctic, and other destinations around the world.

Other operational design considerations being incorporated include shell doors placed right at the waterline giving them convenient access to step right into the onboard complement of Zodiacs.

Seabourn also said there will be an abundance of open deck space from bow to stern, 2,750-square meters.

The ships will be a brand new innovative design, created specifically for the ultra-luxury expedition traveler, the company said.

The first delivery is scheduled June 2021 and the second ship in May 2022.

There will be two submarines carried onboard.

The ships will also be designed to carry a complement of kayaks and 24 Zodiacs.

Each ship will feature 132 oceanfront veranda suites, which will be home for up to 264 guests.

Seabourn will continue to announce design and service details for the new ships in the coming months. Specific details about itineraries and booking availability will be released in Spring 2019. The first ship is currently planned to sail in the Arctic in late summer 2021, with a full summer season in Antarctica to follow.

Onboard crew will include an outstanding and well-traveled 26-person expedition team comprised of experienced wilderness experts, scientists, historians and naturalists.