Venezia Named in Spectacular Trieste Ceremony

The Costa Venezia has officially been named during a christening ceremony in Trieste, Italy.

The built-for-China ship was christened in front of the entire city, thanks to a partnership with the Municipality of Trieste, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region and the Eastern Adriatic Sea Port Authority.

The day began with an display by the Pattuglia Acrobatica Nazional acrobatic flight team over the port of Trieste, flying over the ship in tight formation.

The President of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region and the Mayor of Trieste involved the Italian Air Force, and the show was visible for multiple parts of the city.

The godmother was Gan Beiye along with family, which were described as big Costa fans since their first cruise in 2011.

"They represent the ideal family for whom Costa Venezia is intended," the company said.

Among VIPs at the ceremony were Captain Giulio Valestra; Gianpaolo Crepaldi, Bishop of Trieste; the Italian Minister of Agricultural, Food, Forestry and Tourism Policies, Gian Marco Centinaio; Roberto Dipiazza, Mayor of Trieste; Massimiliano Fedriga, President of the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia; Michael Thamm, Group CEO of Costa Group and Carnival Asia; Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri; and Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Group Asia.

The day ended with a midnight fireworks celebration accompanied by music, which will last around 15 minutes.

After a short Europe program, the Venezia will sail for Asia and start her China-based program from Shanghai this May.