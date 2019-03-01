Disney Announces Summer 2020, Including Greece Return

Disney Cruise Line has announced its summer 2020 cruise program, including a return to Greece and five new ports in Europe as part of an expanded season with the Disney Magic.

After a five-year hiatus, the Disney Magic will return to Greece in summer 2020 as part of three special Mediterranean voyages departing from Rome.

During one 12-night and two nine-night cruises, calls include Piraeus, the gateway to Athens; Katakolon, near ancient Olympia; and the islands of Santorini, Mykonos and Crete.

Two of the sailings include a new port of call in Messina, Italy, where guests can visit landmarks in Sicily.

The third features a return to the “Pearl of the Adriatic,” Dubrovnik, Croatia, for the first time in five years.

Additional new ports of call in Europe include Gdynia, Poland; Nordfjordeid, Norway; Plymouth, England; and Zeebrugge, Belgium.

The Disney Magic's 2020 Europe program begins with sailings through the Mediterranean and Greek Isles before heading to northern Europe in late summer for cruises to the Baltic, British Isles and Norwegian fjords.

In 2020, the Disney Wonder will return to Alaska for the summer season as these seven-night itineraries depart from Vancouver, Canada, with visits to Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point and Dawes Glacier.

In addition to seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral, near Orlando, Florida, the Disney Fantasy will embark on a variety of itineraries to the Caribbean and Bahamas throughout the summer of 2020, the company said.These include five- and nine-night Caribbean sailings, along with three-, four- and five-night Bahamian cruises, three of which feature two stops at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

The Disney Dream will provide even more opportunities for guests to visit Castaway Cay in the summer of 2020 with three-, four- and five-night Bahamian cruises, including a series of sailings with two calls on the private island paradise.