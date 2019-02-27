Coin Ceremony Held for MSC Virtuosa

MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique held MSC Virtuosa’s Coin Ceremony, which is a maritime tradition in the early stages of a newbuild that sees a coin welded to the keel of the vessel.

Due to be delivered in November 2020, she will become the fourth Meraviglia-class ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet and the second of three Meraviglia-plus ships.

Tradition dictates that two long-standing employees from the shipyard and the ship owner act as godmothers, placing two coins under the new ship’s keel block as a sign of blessing and good fortune.

lise Guérin, Project Manager, Chantiers de l’Atlantique and Helen Huang, President, Greater China, MSC Cruises had the honor of performing this task in France.