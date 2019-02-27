Princess Cruises Collaborates with Asia's Got Talent

In conjunction with Princess Cruises’ sponsorship of Asia’s Got Talent Season 3, the show’s hosts Alan Wong and Justin Bratton have filmed a series of vignettes onboard Diamond Princess prior to the World Premiere on Feb. 7.

The series of vignettes which were created and developed by broadcaster AXN and are now airing during the Asia’s Got Talent’s commercial breaks and can also be viewed on Asia’s Got Talent’s page on the Princess website. .

Princess Cruises is also offering the show’s audience and members of the public a chance to win a seven-night cruise in the Mediterranean onboard the Emerald Princess that sails from Barcelona to Rome.

The contest is open to all residents aged 18 years and above from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand who must complete their particulars online by March 31.

The winner will also walk away with a pair of tickets to attend the Results Show of Asia’s Got Talent held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore on April 11.

“Princess Cruises is well-known for our signature production shows and dazzling entertainment performed by singers and dancers from around the world onboard our ships. Our partnership with AXN’s Asia’s Got Talent is a great fit with our passion for giving brilliant and gifted performers from all around Asia an opportunity to showcase their talent to the world. Just like a cruise, each performer has a wonderful story that is waiting to be told and we look forward to the crowning of a new star this season,” said Farriek Tawfik, Director Southeast Asia, Princess Cruises.

“Princess Cruises sails to 380 destinations around the world, and so, with that global presence, we’re keen to identify similar globally-minded partnerships such as Asia’s Got Talent to boost the awareness of cruising as a holiday option, while highlighting the amazing “talent” we also have onboard our fleet of 17 ships,” said Ryan Barton, International Marketing Director, Princess Cruises.

The third season of Asia’s Got Talent is now airing every Thursday on AXN where music superstars David Foster, Anggun and Jay Park return as judges.

On April 7, the three judges and the finalists will visit the Majestic Princess, when the ship calls at Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore. A specially curated vignette of this visit will be filmed and screened during the Results show on April 11.