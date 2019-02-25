Roald Amundsen Completes First Sea Trials

Hurtigruten's new advanced 530-guest Roald Amundsen has successfully completed its first set of sea trials off the coast of Norway over the weekend.

With Norwegian fjords as testing ground – and the famous Sunnmøre alps as a backdrop – the Roald Amundsen’s advanced battery technology was put to a test in the waters off Kleven Yard in Ulsteinvik, Hurtigruten said.

"I am very pleased with the results of the sea trials. The Kleven employees, along with our sub-contractors, has done a great job leading up to the successful sea trials," Kleven CEO Olav Nakken said after the Roald Amundsen’s return to the yard Monday morning.

Custom built for some of the most extreme waters on the planet, the Roald Amundsen is currently undergoing final outfitting alongside her sister ship MS Fridtjof Nansen at Kleven Yard in Ulsteinvik, Norway.

"With several sustainable innovations and this being a highly technical complicated ship, it is important for us to verify that all systems works as planned," said project director Asbjørn Vattøy, adding that the yard is in a hectic period as the onboard interior is about to be completed.

After delivery this spring, the Roald Amundsen’s maiden season includes expedition cruises along the Norwegian coast, to Svalbard and Greenland, before traversing the legendary Northwest Passage and heading south to Antarctica.