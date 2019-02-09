Ultra-Luxury Seven Seas Splendor Launched at Fincantieri

The Seven Seas Splendor was launched today at Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard.

She is the second super luxury cruise ship that Fincantieri is building for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, following the 2016 delivery of the Seven Seas Explorer.

Delivery of the 750-guest Splendor is scheduled for 2020.

The ship is 55,000 tons with capacity for 750 guests. A third vessel follows in 2023.

Fincantieri has built 88 cruise ships from 1990 to today (65 from 2002), while another 55 are currently being designed or built.