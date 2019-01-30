Perfect Day at CocoCay Targets 2 Million Guests in 2020

Royal Caribbean will open its Perfect Day at CocoCay experience this coming May, an expansive waterpark on the line’s own private island in the Bahamas.

It will also introduce, at the same time, a new revenue opportunity for the cruise line, which aims to have over 2 million guests visit the island in 2020.

“We will be taking just shy of 2 million guests a year to Perfect Day (starting in 2020),” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, on the company’s fourth quarter and year-end earnings call. “Certainly what we've seen in our bookings, not only in the Caribbean, but particularly for those ships that are scheduled to go to Perfect Day has been really quite positive, and we haven't officially opened it yet.”

Added Chairman Richard Fain: “We really think Perfect Day is a game changer for us and quite exciting.”

The new destination is also helping drive the company’s Caribbean product despite record capacity in the region, according to the 2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

“We've been very pleased with the demand that we've seen coming through on the products that have course into Perfect Day, and that's been a real positive driver of our Caribbean overall health in terms of bookings,” Bayley said. “And we've also seen really good uptake in terms of the pre-cruise sales of experiences and products on Perfect Day. So both of these really are quite positive.”

Are there future similar projects coming in other parts of the world?

“We want to get this thing launched, understand how the consumer takes to that and then consider whether or not there are future opportunities for us to consider,” added Jason Liberty, CFO.