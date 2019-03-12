Asia-Pacific Cruise Capacity Slips in Readjustment Period

Supply is down in Asia-Pacific in 2019, as cruise lines have modified deployments and redeployed ships primarily away from the Chinese market in a readjustment year, according to data in the 2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

The region will account for some 12.3 percent of global cruise capacity in 2019, well down from its 15.7 percent market share peak in 2017, when the Chinese market was as hot as could be.

While regional capacity barely grew in 2018, it will dive in 2019 to the tune of a nearly 15 percent decline in cruise passengers, as multiple operators have pulled vessels or significantly modified deployments.

Among the notable changes have been cuts in capacity across the board. SkySea was shut down in mid 2018, and Norwegian Cruise Line has moved the Joy from Asia to Alaska and then the Caribbean. The Ovation of the Seas is doing the same, moving from the Chinese market in the summer to Alaska before an extended winter season in Australia.

Capacity is down for all the major players in the Asia/Pacific region with the exception of Costa Crociere, which introduces the Costa Venezia in Shanghai this summer, and Dream Cruises, which will expand capacity with the Explorer Dream, being transferred from sister brand Star Cruises.

For Star, capacity is trimmed as well, as the Libra exited the fleet last year to serve as a hotel ship, and the Virgo moves to the Dream brand.

Despite the adjustments and downtrend in the market, it is still the third biggest year for the region ever, only training 2017 and 2018 in terms of passenger capacity in the growing global cruise industry.

With two new ships entering the Asia market this year in the Costa Venezia and the Spectrum of the Seas, plus new arrivals in 2020 from Costa, MSC and Dream, the market is expected to move back to a growth period starting next year.

About the Annual Report:

The Cruise Industry News Annual Report is the only book of its kind, presenting the worldwide cruise industry through 2027 in 400 pages.

Statistics are independently researched.

See a preview by clicking here.

The report covers everything from new ships on order to supply-and-demand scenarios from 1987 through 2027+. Plus there is a future outlook, complete growth projections for each cruise line, regional market reports, and detailed ship deployment by region and market, covering all the cruise lines.

Order the 2019 edition today.