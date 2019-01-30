Aranui Set For Cruise Expansion with Newbuilding Project

Aranui will add a second ship into service as early as 2022, according to local media reports, as the luxury cargo/passenger line looks to expand its cruise operation.

Compagnie Polynesienne de Transport Maritime (CPTM), which operates the Aranui 5 in French Polynesia, has reportedly ordered the Aranui 6 from a Chinese shipyard.

The newbuilding will have more of a focus on the company’s luxury cruise product than the Aranui 5 and previous vessels.

The ship will still have a small cargo operation, according to media reports, and will be built at the Hunghai shipyard in Shidao, China.

Passenger capacity is expected to be between 200 and 300 guests.

The 254-guest Aranui 5 debuted into service in late 2015, sailing from its year-round homeport of Papeete.

The ship is a custom-built, dual-purpose vessel that sails from Tahiti to the Marquesas, Tuamotu and Society Islands in French Polynesia on all-inclusive itineraries. The Aranui 5 replaced the Aranui 3 which began service in 2003.

The company has extended its season in recent years, now offering 20 cruises during the calendar year, up from 17 in 2015.

The voyages have an expedition flair to them, and feature cargo operations in ports of call.