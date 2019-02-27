Galley Refits Drive Energy Savings

New ovens from MKN can drive galley effiencies while also cutting down on energy use. With multiple galleys per ship, the savings can be significant.

New technology means better hygiene, reduced energy and water consumption, a better optimized galley footprint and better used oven capacity, along with up-to-date training and user support, according to the 2019 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News.

Trends often change, with restaurant venues adopting themes as demographics change, ships transferring between owners or moving to a different part of the world.

“The MKN scope of supply for small refits can include the replacement of single existing units and functions onboard. For example deep fat fryers, griddles, ranges, combi ovens, boiling pans, braising pans and pressure braising pans that are in need of replacement, due to the fact that existing units have been in operation for many years and need replacing,” said Tim Lake, sales manager global marine at MKN.

“It could also be that the need of the cooking area requires a renewed single function for the operations due to a concept change.”

Cooking counters are often custom made to fit the ship and the guest profile, Lake said, working closely with consultants, interior designers and the cruise line.

“As cruise lines are becoming more environmentally friendly and aware of energy consumption. Some key factors to consider when replacing combi ovens are power and water consumption combined with energy saving developments,” Lake said. “Not only to reduce operational costs but also to support the environment.”

Oven design is also getting smarter, with smaller external footprints and larger internal capacity.

“This may help increase and optimize production as well as free up galley space for other operations by decreasing total unit investment,” Lake noted

New triple-glazed chamber doors can deliver energy savings of up to 28 percent, he said, compared to previous generations.

