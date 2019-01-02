Sovereign Returns to Brazil for 2019-2020 Cruise Season

Pullmantur's Sovereign is returning to Brazil for the 2019-2020 season as the cruise line's biggest ship will be based in Santos for an 11th season, sailing short cruises to Rio, where guests can also embark.

From early December (2019) to late February (2020), the 1988-built ship will sail approximately 20 cruises, all dedicated to the local market.

Brazilian tour operator CVC will be part of the commercial operation, helping sell staterooms in the local market. Bookings for the 2019-2020 program are already open.

Since transferring from Royal Caribbean to Pullmantur in 2008, the Sovereign has spent all its winter seasons in Brazil.

The Brazilian market is expecting to have six seasonal ships for 2019-2020, with the Sovereign joining the Costa Fascinosa and the Costa Pacifica. In addition are three MSC ships, the Seaview, Fantasia and Poesia. A fourth MSC ship, the Musica will also be in the region, but with cruises dedicated to the Argentinean market.