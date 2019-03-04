Acapulco Building Calls and Turnarounds

Acapulco has 30 confirmed calls for 2019 so far up from 25 last year. The calls include eight turnarounds by Cruise & Maritime Voyages’ Magellan, which is homeporting in Acapulco.

According to Alex Casarrubias, port director, the government of the State of Guerrero, the federal government, the Mexico Tourism Board and the Acapulco Tourism Board have been working together to accommodate the cruise line and to promote the cruises, serving mainly the national market.

Cruise & Maritime has stated that if the eight sailings do as well as expected, it will increase the number of cruises for the next season.

While continuing its work to attract more ships, the destination’s main cruise customer is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings with ships from the Norwegian, Oceania and Regent Seven Seas brands scheduled for 2019.

Additional calls will include ships from Phoenix Reisen, Fred. Olsen and Ponant.

The city itself is also undergoing renovations and upgrades.

Meanwhile, the Acapulco Cruise Committee is continuing its work to accommodate ships, passengers and crews, as well as to attract more ships.

Subcommittees coordinate all the details before ships arrive, Casarrubias explained, including the coordination of tours, attractions to be visited, supervision by the tourism police, and port receptions.

“Regarding security, we continue to place the safety of our visitors and locals as a top priority,” Casarrubias added.

"The implementation of new leadership and oversight by the federal government is a step toward a safer Acapulco. Local law enforcement coordinates security measures on call days with the cruise committee. These measures cover the port, as well as the city and the attractions that passengers are likely to visit, plus the locations visited by shore excursions.”

Overall, Acapulco saw more than 770,000 visitors last summer, an 11 percent increase compared to the year before, and hotel occupancy averaged 65 percent, reaching peaks of 94 percent on certain weekends.

The town also recently hosted the Mexican Petroleum Congress with more than 15,000 participants, in addition to other conventions and sporting events.

The destination is also home to five so-called Blue Flag beaches, meeting international environmental standards for sustainable development.