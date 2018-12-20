Jamaica Port Authority

Alipay and WeChat Pay Come to Ruby Princess

Ruby Princess in Alaska

Princess Cruises has high hopes for Chinese cruise guests sailing in North America as the company announced that Chinese guests onboard Ruby Princess now have the option to utilize both Alipay and WeChat Pay payment options while shopping in the boutiques onboard. 

This makes Princess Cruises the first and the only cruise line to offer both Alipay and WeChat Pay payment options onboard a passenger cruise ship in North America, the company said. 

Alipay and WeChat Pay are China’s top-two popular forms of digital payment.

“We have heard from our guests that incorporating Chinese mobile payment services provides a more convenient way to travel,” said Gordon Ho, Chief Marketing Officer of Princess Cruises, the world’s largest international premium cruise line. “As we continue to attract more Chinese outbound travelers to fly overseas and cruise with us, this is another example of our ability to tailor our offerings to the preferences of Chinese travelers. We see this as a great opportunity to make onboard purchases even more convenient as we remain focused to exceed the expectations of our Chinese guests.”

Guests first used the convenient digital payment platforms of Alipay and WeChat Pay in The Shops of Princess onboard Majestic Princess, the first luxury cruise ship tailor-made for the Chinese market in 2017 during the cruise ship’s summer deployment in Shanghai.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

122 Ships | 266.336 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Cruise Industry Job Listings

Latest Magazine Issue | Fall 2018

CIN Fall 2018

In This Edition:

China

Shipbuilding

Food + Beverage

Asia/Pacific

Australia

Zero Emissions

Interior Design

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
2019 Cruise Industry News Zero Emissions
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report