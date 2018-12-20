Alipay and WeChat Pay Come to Ruby Princess

Princess Cruises has high hopes for Chinese cruise guests sailing in North America as the company announced that Chinese guests onboard Ruby Princess now have the option to utilize both Alipay and WeChat Pay payment options while shopping in the boutiques onboard.

This makes Princess Cruises the first and the only cruise line to offer both Alipay and WeChat Pay payment options onboard a passenger cruise ship in North America, the company said.

Alipay and WeChat Pay are China’s top-two popular forms of digital payment.

“We have heard from our guests that incorporating Chinese mobile payment services provides a more convenient way to travel,” said Gordon Ho, Chief Marketing Officer of Princess Cruises, the world’s largest international premium cruise line. “As we continue to attract more Chinese outbound travelers to fly overseas and cruise with us, this is another example of our ability to tailor our offerings to the preferences of Chinese travelers. We see this as a great opportunity to make onboard purchases even more convenient as we remain focused to exceed the expectations of our Chinese guests.”

Guests first used the convenient digital payment platforms of Alipay and WeChat Pay in The Shops of Princess onboard Majestic Princess, the first luxury cruise ship tailor-made for the Chinese market in 2017 during the cruise ship’s summer deployment in Shanghai.