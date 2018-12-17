Kai Albrigtsen Named Captain of MS Roald Amundsen

Hurtigruten has named Kai Albrigtsen captain of the new MS Roald Amundsen, which enters the expedition cruise market in spring of 2019.

He started his career at the age of 17 with the company as an assistant in the galley, and will now take command of the world's first hybrid powered cruise ship.

Albrigtsen has served in a number of positions on more than 10 Hurtigruten ships, the company said in a prepared statement.

His first expedition to Antarctica was in 2003 and he rose to the rank of captain in 2006. He was most recently captain on the Midnatsol, another Hurtigruten expedition vessel.

An outdoor enthusiast, Albrigtsen often spends his free time fishing or hiking with his family.

"Through my 37 years in Hurtigruten, I have faced challenges and gained unique experiences. But most of all, working for Hurtigruten is an adventure where I have been looking forward to every day – in every position I have held. No two days at the office is the same," Albrigtsen said.