MSC Adds All Star Chef Line Up for World Cruise

MSC Cruises has announced an all star cast of international chefs onboard its first ever world cruise in January 2019.

Gianni Onorato, MSC Cruises CEO commented, “At MSC Cruises, we are passionate about delivering a high quality, international dining experience for our guests. The 2019 world cruise top chef program is taking this commitment to yet the next level. For us, an MSC Cruises vacation is not only about the discovery of new countries and cultures but also marrying that with an unforgettable experience while onboard. By bringing together a uniquely international all-star cast of some of the world’s leading chefs to create these dedicated dining experiences, we will truly immerse our guests in the cultures and the flavors of many of the incredible destinations that they will visit along their journey on MSC Magnifica.”

MSC Magnifica will depart for her epic 2019 World Cruise on January 5, 2019 from Genoa, Italy.

The roster of chefs includes:

- Michelin-starred Spanish chef, Ramón Freixa

- Decorated Indian-American chef, Vikas Khanna

- Award-winning Italian chef, Carlo Cracco

- Two-time World Champion in pastry, French chef Jean-Philippe Maury

- Restauranteur, cookbook author and chef, Roy Yamaguchi

- Expert in all four schools of Chinese cooking, Chef Jereme Leung

- Veteran chef and restauranteur, Brazilian chef, Allan Vila Espejo

- MasterChef Colombia jury member Chef Jorge Rausch

- And, Sydney Morning Herald’s “Chef of the Year,” French-Canadian chef, Serge Dansereau

Each chef will develop a three- or four-course menu for guests during a dedicated evening, each reflecting the chef’s own particular skill and flair.

For his vening onboard, Pastry Chef Jean-Philippe Maury will instead prepare a dessert. Most of the chefs will embark onboard with a select team for a portion of the cruise, working with the on-board chefs to prepare their personalized creations. During these exclusive meals, the chefs will be able to greet and interact with guests in person.

MSC said its 2019 world cruise is sold out.

Details and dates of the 2019 World Cruise top chef program:

Barcelona, Spain – January 8, 2019

Spanish Michelin-starred Chef Ramón Freixa will extend his existing collaboration with MSC Cruises with a menu on the evening of January 8, featuring delightful Duck Royale with cream of foie gras and other Mediterranean flavors, such as sautéed scallops and a white chocolate mousse with champagne jelly.

At sea – January 15, 2019

The next chef to be featured onboard MSC Magnifica will be Brazilian star Chef Allan Vila Espejo. Giving guests culinary insight into his rich culture, he will present his full signature four-course menu for a Brazilian-themed dinner on January 15.

Cartagena, Colombia – January 24, 2019

A MasterChef Colombia alum, Chef Jorge Rausch knows the ins and outs of what it takes to put together a masterful meal. Sharing his Colombian roots, Chef Rausch has designed a meal experience that will feature octopus and shrimp ceviche, white fish Boronia and his own spin on a local dish, Posta Negra Cartagenera tipo Rausch — braised pork rib cooked in tamarind and panela, with plantain and coconut rice.

San Diego, U.S. – February 5, 2019

Considered by many to be one of the best pastry chefs in the world, French-born chef, Jean-Philippe Maury will embark in San Diego, home to his latest venture iDessert. The leading pastry chef and chocolatier will tempt guests’ taste buds with his dessert creation, unveiling a chocolate “CroustiChoc” that anyone with a sweet tooth will enjoy.

Honolulu, Hawaii – February 17, 2019

Japanese-American chef, Roy Yamaguchi brings his signature pan-Asian flavors to MSC Magnifica with a mouth-watering dedicated menu, including Misoyaki butter fish, lobster and shrimp char-sui fried rice, grilled teriyaki double pork chop with Hawaiian chimichurri sauce, and a vanilla panna cotta with magnolia ice cream for dessert.

At Sea – March 20, 2019

Renowned Sydney-based chef, Serge Dansereau will join MSC Magnifica in mid-March, where he will captivate guests with a quintessential Down Under menu of yellowfin tuna tartar, Lamb loin, potato gratin and a chocolate gateau with lemon curd and topped with hazelnut crumble.

Singapore – April 2, 2019

Acclaimed Chinese chef, Jereme Leung has worked with MSC Cruises for the past three years and will once again delight guests with a delicious menu featuring three courses including an Asian medley of winter melon soup, Curry chicken and Cheng Teng dessert.

Male, the Maldives - April 10, 2019

Indian sensation Chef Vikas Khanna joins the ship for the last leg of her journey, serving a flavorful menu inspired by his home country, including Carom fried fish with tamarind date chutney and kale salad, Mumbai coconut lemon and spinach soup and Masala chicken roulade with figs. To top it all off, a Saffron yogurt pudding will be served with spiced, roasted apples and fennel biscotti.

Finally, Italian chef, Carlo Cracco — another long-time MSC Cruises partner — will join the ship as the final chef in this line-up, as she makes her way back to through the Mediterranean and returns to Italy. The details of the final, one-of-a-kind dining experience featuring Carlo Cracco are forthcoming.

MSC Cruises’ own star Corporate Chef Francesco Laforgia and Corporate Pastry Chef Bruno Zaza will prepare 237 different menus for the main restaurants, including thematic dishes tied to the ship’s itinerary, and in the Sahara Buffet.