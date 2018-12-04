Mano to Sail Larger, More Modern Crown Iris in 2019

Mano Cruises has confirmed it will sail the larger and more modern 1,500-guest Crown Iris in 2019.

The vessel was acquired from Louis Group earlier this year and is the former Majesty, having recently sailed for Marella and Celestyal.

The ship replaces the smaller Golden Iris for Mano; the company did not announce its plans for the Golden Iris.

The Crown Iris is in the midst of a major refurbishment, which will see all staterooms upgraded. Guests can also look forward to five restaurants.

Mano sails seasonally from Haifa, and targets the Israeli source market.

Cruise options range from two to 14 nights, with two night sailings calling on Limassol. Longer 14-night cruises offered earlier in the season sail to Bulgaria, Romania and Greece.

The Crown Iris launched service in 1992 as the Royal Majesty for Royal Cruise Line, becoming the Norwegian Majesty in 1998. A year later, Norwegian stretched the ship, adding a 33-meter long center section during a refurbishment at Lloyd Werft. The ship was sold to Louis Group in 2008.