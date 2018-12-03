Jalesh Cruises Introduces New Brand to India

Jalesh Cruises will introduce a new brand to the Indian source market in April of 2019 as Zen Cruises has confirmed its new branding and ship name as the Pacific Jewel will be converted into the Karnika and start service from Mumbai.

After an extensive refit, the 1990-built ship will offer a distinctive Indian Hospitality, the company said.

Jurgen Bailom, president and CEO, Zen Tourism and Cruises. will head up the new start up which is owned by Essel Group.

The Essel Group is a major powerhouse in India, with holdings from news and media to technology, packaging, entertainment, precious metals and more.

The company takes delivery of the ship on March 12, and is planning a six week conversion at a drydock in Asia.

The Pacific Jewel entered service in 1990 as the Crown Princess after being built by Fincantieri. It also served as the A'Rosa Blu, AIDAblu and Ocean Village Two before moving to P&O Australia as the Pacific Jewel in 2009, serving the contemporary Australian market.