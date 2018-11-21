Norwegian Cruise Line Enhances Free at Sea Program

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced the addition of free and reduced airfare to its long-standing Free at Sea program, which has helped drive earnings and bookings for the brand.

“Not only are we known for offering guests the freedom and flexibility to cruise how and when they want, but we are also recognized as one of the most inclusive vacation experiences available,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “With the addition of free and reduced airfare to Free at Sea, we continue to give guests even more reasons to vacation with us.”

With over 200 airports across the U.S., Canada and Europe included, guests can take advantage of free or reduced roundtrip airfare for up to two guests when flying to homeports including Barcelona, Honolulu, Miami and Seattle, the company said.

In addition to airfare, guests can select beverage packages, shore excursion credits, specialty dining packages, internet packages and Norwegian’s Friends & Family Sail Free initiative, which enables the third and fourth guests in a stateroom to sail complimentary, Norwegian said, in a statement.

With Norwegian’s Free at Sea program, cruisers who book a studio or inside stateroom will receive one free option; those who book an ocean view, balcony or mini-suite stateroom will receive three free options; and guests in Concierge class and The Haven by Norwegian will receive all six options.