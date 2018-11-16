AIDAnova Delivery Further Pushed Back

The new AIDAnova will now start cruising with paying guests on December 19, as the LNG-powered ship's delivery has again been pushed back.

"The new cruise ship AIDAnova is a particularly complex and innovative prototype. The completion of the ship has been further delayed," said shipbuilder Meyer Werft, in a statement.

"The shipyard is working hard to complete all work and testing by November 30."

Meyer Werft said the ship would be delivered in December and the first cruise is now scheduled for Dec. 19.

The new delay follows an October announcement that saw the cruise line cancel a number of preview sailings, with the ship set to start service on Dec. 2 on a voyage from Hamburg to the Canary Islands.

The ship will begin its next sea of sea trials on Nov. 16.