Carnival Radiance 2020: Europe, Cuba and More

Carnival Cruise Line today announced the inaugural schedule for the Carnival Radiance in 2020.

The Radiance will emerge after a $200 million drydock of the Carnival Victory.

The schedule of cruises includes 9- to 13-day European voyages, the line’s first to Cuba from New York and Norfolk, four- to nine-day sailings to the Caribbean, Canada/New England from New York, and a winter season of voyages to the Caribbean and Cuba from Port Canaveral, Fla.

The Carnival Radiance will debut April 29, 2020, with a 10-day Mediterranean sailing from Barcelona followed by nine-and 12-day departures visiting top destinations throughout the region, including Italy, France, Croatia, Greece, Malta and Spain. The ship will then embark on a 13-day trans-Atlantic crossing from Barcelona to New York June 11-24, 2020, positioning the vessel for its inaugural season in the Big Apple.

The Carnival Radiance will offer a series of four- and six-day Bermuda cruises from New York as well as a four-day cruise to Saint John, New Brunswick, eight-day eastern Caribbean voyages and the line’s first Cuba cruises from New York - nine-day sailings that include a full-day and overnight stay in Havana and two Bahamian ports of call.

The New York program will conclude with a series of Canada/New England voyages featuring stops in Boston, Portland, Saint John, and Halifax, Carnival said.

The ship will also offer four five- to seven-day voyages from Norfolk in October and November 2020, including the line’s first Cuba cruises from that port.

The week-long Cuba cruises will feature an extended stop in the capital of Havana along with visits to two Bahamian ports.

There will also be a five-day Bahamas cruise and a six-day cruise visiting three of the country’s most popular destinations, including the private island of Half Moon Cay.

Following the cruises from the Northeast, Carnival Radiance will reposition to Port Canaveral, Fla., to operate a winter schedule of six- to eight-day voyages to the Caribbean and Cuba beginning Nov. 8, 2020.

The program includes six-day voyages featuring a day-long visit and overnight call in Havana and two Bahamian ports; a six-day sailing to Grand Turk, Amber Cove, Dominican Republic and Nassau, The Bahamas; and seven-and eight-day Caribbean voyages visiting some of the region’s most popular and beautiful islands, including Aruba, Curacao, St. Kitts and Grand Turk.