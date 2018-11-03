Blue World Voyages Releases Video Tour of Ship Concept

Blue World Voyages has released “Ship to Shore," video fly-through highlighting the key features that differentiate the company and ship.

The “Ship to Shore” video covers interior and exterior spaces designed by Tillberg USA, the company said.

The brief tour, less than three minutes, gives a preview of the Blue World experience; an experience centered on fitness and wellness throughout every voyage, according to a press release.

“Blue World Voyages was created for health-conscious individuals, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and those in search of personal discoveries,” said Gene Meehan, chairman and co-founder, Blue World Voyages. “Our focus on Active Lifestyle Cruising is not an option or an add-on, it is embedded into every aspect of the company, and I think this video captures our commitment.”

Meehan noted that three 350-passenger ships are planned for his fleet.

Video: