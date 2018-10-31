Celebrity Edge Delivered

After four years of planning and a 23 month construction period, the 2,900-guest Celebrity Edge was delivered today at Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. At the same time, the yard laid the keep for the next Edge-class ship in the Celebrity Apex.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.'s Chairman and CEO Richard D. Fain and Celebrity's President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo hosted a ceremony aboard Celebrity Edge, while docked in the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. The Celebrity Executive Team were also in attendance along with shipyard officials, including General Manager Laurent Castaing, and 1,377 crew members from 72 different countries.

"The Celebrity team has done an outstanding job and I cannot thank the Chantiers de l'Atlantique team enough for delivering this game-changing ship and for their ongoing partnership," said Fain. "Their work continues to transform the way our guests experience the world."

"Today is a very special day for all of us as we have been eagerly anticipating this moment for more than four years," said Lutoff-Perlo. "There are so many aspects of Celebrity Edge that are more groundbreaking than we could have ever imagined, and it is all a testament to the hard work, creativity and talent of everyone who helped bring this magnificent ship to life."

"Thanks to the confidence Celebrity Cruises granted us and to the exceptional level of cooperation between our respective teams, we are proud to have designed and built one of the most innovative cruise ships ever," added Castaing. "This achievement demonstrates once again our capacity to deliver right on time ships of the highest quality to our most demanding customers."

Following the Celebrity Edge check-signing and delivery ceremony, attendees made their way across the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard for the ceremonial keel laying of Celebrity Apex, where a 762-ton block was lifted in the air and a lucky coin was placed on the dock before the block was lowered into position.

On November 6, 2018, Celebrity Edge will begin her transatlantic voyage to her home port at T25 at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Her inaugural season will be spent sailing alternating seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruise itineraries.