Virgin Voyages Inks Deal for Fourth Newbuild with Fincantieri

Virgin Voyages

Fincantieri and Virgin Voyages have signed a contract valued at approximately 700 million euros for the construction of a fourth cruise ship, which will be delivered at the end of 2023.

The new vessel will be a sister ship of the three ships on order with Fincantieri.

Construction is underway at the Sestri Ponente shipyard (Genoa) and the first three ships will enter Virgin Voyage’s fleet respectively in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The fourth vessel will be approximately 110,000 gross tons, 278 meters long and 38 meters wide. The ship will feature over 1,400 guest cabins designed to host more than 2,770 passengers, accompanied by 1,100 crew members, the company said.

