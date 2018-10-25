Cruise Industry News European Report

AIDAnova Delivery Pushed Back

AIDAnova

AIDA Cruises has announced the AIDAnova will not be delivered as scheduled, following a notification from Meyer Werft.

As a result, a number of preview cruises will not take place, but the ship is still on schedule to sail its maiden voyage on Dec. 2 from Hamburg to the Canary Islands.

"Our aim is to use AIDAnova for a ship that not only complies with the usual high AIDA quality, but also inspires our guests in many product areas with new innovations," AIDA said, in a prepared statement.

Earlier this week, a small fire broke out onboard the ship but was quickly contained, with local media suggesting it may have been arson. As a result, sea trials were also said to be delayed. 

