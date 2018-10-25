First Global-Class Ship to Homeport in Shanghai

Genting Hong Kong has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Baoshan District Government to further extend its cooperation in developing the cruise industry in China and in Shanghai, according to a statement.

Genting Cruise Lines will thus homeport the first of its 5,000-guest Global-class ships in Shanghai starting in early 2021, the cruise line said.

“Genting Cruise Lines through its roster of brands, Star Cruises, Dream Cruises and Crystal, has led the development of the cruise industry in the Asia Pacific and China for the past 25 years. As the most popular cruise port in China and the fourth largest in the world, we value Shanghai as one of our strategic homeports and remain confident of the cruise market in the city,” said Kent Zhu, President of Genting Cruise Lines. “To further support the cruise development in Shanghai, we are excited to deploy our upcoming Global Class ship to Shanghai in early 2021. Designed for the Asian market, the new ship will feature advanced technology, innovative itineraries and provide products to meet the needs of our Chinese guests - helping the Shanghai cruise industry reach new heights.”

The Global-class vessel, the first of two ordered, is under construction at Genting-owned MV Werften in Germany.

The ship will measure 342 meters long and 46.40 meters wide. With a capacity of 204,000 gross tons, the ship will be able to accommodate 5,000 passengers in 2,500 cabins based on a twin share basis – to meet peak season capacity needs in Asia – and feature a total life-saving capacity of up to 9,500 passengers.

Designed specifically for the rapidly growing Chinese and Asian cruise market, features onboard the ship include a Cineplex, theme park, Asian spa, multiple authentic Asian dining experiences including fast-casual food outlets, and affordable shopping facilities in addition to luxury retail boutiques.

In addition, Dream Cruises also confirmed the Explorer Dream will sail from Shanghai starting in April 2019 following her transfer from Star Cruises.

To reaffirm its commitment to the Shanghai cruise market, Genting Cruise Lines will also plan to establish a cruise related company in the Baoshan district as part of the MoU.