Mystic Cruises will see its first ocean-going ship take to the water later this month as Cruise Industry News has learned the 200-guest World Explorer is set to launch into the water on October 28 in Portugal.

The premium expedition ship will enter service for the Nicko Cruises brand in early 2019, and is expected to sail on a charter deal with Quark Expeditions in Antarctica for the 2019-2020 season.