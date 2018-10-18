Virgin Voyages to Launch Tattoo Studio at Sea

Virgin Voyages announced today that the Scarlet Lady will have a tattoo studio aboard, Squid Ink. The venue will also offer body piercing.

Virgin Voyages teamed up with the ink industry gurus from World Famous Tattoo Ink, according to a statement.

“Tattooing is a time-honored seafaring tradition, and we’re continuing that legacy with rock and roll style by bringing some of the best ink artists to sea,” said Tom McAlpin, president and chief executive officer for Virgin Voyages. “Our sailors are looking to make lifelong memories, and we think there's no better way to commemorate their first voyage with us than with a souvenir they'll never lose track of.”

When Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady sets sail in 2020 from Miami, she will have two full time resident tattoo artists on board, handpicked by ink industry guru Lou Rubino Jr., the company said.

Squid Ink will also feature a line-up of guest artists including the "tattoo industry’s most sought-after trendsetters and celebrity artists," Virgin said.

All tattoos will be created with original vegan ink, according to Virgin.

In addition to tattoos, Squid Ink will also offer body piercings as well as permanent makeup treatments using vegan-friendly Perma Blend pigments.

“The World Famous Tattoo Ink family has been working with sailors, pirates and rock stars for more than 50 years,” said Lou Rubino Jr., owner of World Famous Tattoo Ink. “As global acceptance of tattoos and body art continues to grow, partnering with Virgin Voyages gives us the unique opportunity to bring color to places people might have never thought possible before. We couldn’t be more excited to leave our mark on the sea travel industry.”