P&O Australia Announces Maiden Season for New Pacific Adventure

P&O Cruises Australia has announced the maiden season the new Pacific Adventure, which is currently sailing as the Golden Princess.

The new 2020 winter and spring program will off 132 cruises in total including 57 short sailings of two, three and four nights in duration departing Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Auckland, the company said.

The Pacific Adventure first embarks on an 18-night Southeast Asia and Australia cruise from Singapore in October 2020,calling at Penang, Langkawi, Darwin, Cairns, Airlie Beach and Brisbane before arriving in Sydney.

P&O Cruises President Sture Myrmell said the new program offered an exciting selection of "Voyages" cruises to Asia and Papua New Guinea combined with the popular shorter getaways, themed cruises and South Pacific itineraries enjoyed by guests all year round.

“This season we have an exciting opportunity to offer select longer cruises and as part of the ‘Voyages’ concept we have enhanced the onboard experience for guests, providing an opportunity to try new things onboard and sample new entertainment options on Pacific Adventure,” Myrmell said.

The Pacific Adventure joins the fleet in October 2020 and will be homeported in Sydne; her first eight cruises will visit New Zealand, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and the South Pacific Islands. This will include a 13-night Kiwi Adventure, 14-night Fiji Explorer and 11-night New Guinea Island Encounter itinerary.

The Pacific Adventure will also offer shorter options including a three night comedy cruise, four night voyage to Moreton Island and a six-night round-trip Main Event cruise to the Melbourne Cup departing Sydney on October 31, 2020.

The Pacific Aria will join Pacific Adventure sailing from Sydney between October to December 2020 offering three and four-night short cruises options and two 10-night itineraries to the South Pacific Island, the company said.

P&O’s Main Event program includes nine themed cruises and will see Pacific Explorer departing from Sydney on a six-night Dark Mofo cruise in June 2020 and Christmas as well as New Year’s Eve cruises on Pacific Adventure and Pacific Aria