Across Oceans Group (AOG) is among the leading consultancies navigating the cruise ship industry for vendors, suppliers and buyers, with a Florida-base near the top cruise corporations, according to a statement.

"Creating value, sales and revenue for our worldwide partners and delivering a total guest experience is very important to us; it is in our core DNA. Whether your business is Air, Ocean, or Ground, AOG has the expertise and know-how to meet your needs. Join me next month in the Philippines as I speak at the Cruise Line Shipping CrewConnect Global Conference," said Douglas Diggle, CEO.

Customer site offices include locations in London, Hong Kong, Seattle and Miami, the company said.

The company said it facilitates contracts between vendors and cruise lines, global marine, offshore, hospitality, aviation, duty-free shops and travel retail.

"Results are a product of analytical and collaborative thinking, and by partnering with our customers, we develop strategic solutions to reduce business disruptions while maximizing resources to advance company missions," said a statement. "Partnering with Across Oceans Group eliminates years from your sale's cycle by helping establish close relationships with key decision makers within the industry at the right time. AOG accelerates sales, and marketing process by allowing you to take advantage of our decades of industry expertise and relationships."

"My team has hired Across Oceans Group and have engaged in mutable statement of works to develop of new product and solutions for airports, cruise lines and the global travel industry," added Terry Stanfill, president of RLM.