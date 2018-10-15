Wartsila LNG Solutions for Ponant's Le Commandant Charcot

Ponant's new 270-guest icebreaking cruise ship will feature Wartsila LNG solutions, including the group's 31DF dual-fuel engine.

Le Commandant Charcot being built at Vard Søviknes, a part of VARD shipbuilding group in Norway. The order with Wartsila was placed in the second quarter of 2018.

Because the 150-metre long ship will operate in environmentally sensitive Arctic and Antarctic waters, it will operate primarily on LNG, the company said.

In addition to four 14-cylinder and two 10-cylinder Wartsila 31DF engines, Wartsila will also supply the fuel gas supply system, chosen because of the company’s outstanding experience and references in gas containment and gas fuel systems. Also included in the scope is Wartsila Nacos Platinum advanced navigation equipment, which can later be integrated with an Eniram proactive energy management system delivering predictive insights and mobile alerts.

“We have ordered the building of a clean ship featuring technologies that go beyond current industry-standard environmental regulations. This is why we have chosen a propulsion format with Wärtsilä’s highly efficient 31DF engine running on LNG,” said Charles Gravatte, Ponant General Secretary.

“Wärtsilä’s cutting-edge technologies are making a huge contribution to creating cleaner, more efficient, and more environmentally sustainable shipping. This valuable contract is a clear example of this. We are delighted to be supporting Ponant in enabling this cruise ship to meet the highest standards of sustainability,” added Glenn Mattas, Regional Sales Director, South Europe & Africa, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.

The Wartsila equipment is scheduled to be delivered in 2020, one year before delivery. This will be the twelfth ship in Ponant’s fleet of cruise vessels. The previous eleven ships are all powered by Wartsila engines.