TUI Cruises Aims to Reduce Disposable Plastic

TUI Cruises has announced “Wasteless” -- a company initiative to reduce the use of disposable plastic products aboard its ships.

The company said that is objective is to eliminate all disposable plastic products aboard all of its ships and for its land-based operations by 2020, to be replaced by sustainable alternatives made from renewable and natural resources.

Already, TUI said it uses glass water pitchers in the staterooms instead of plastic pitchers, and the new vessels have refillable shower gel and shampoo dispensers in the showers. The terry slippers that are provided used to be packed in plastic, but are now put in the pockets of the bathrobes for guests in each stateroom. The laundry bag is made of so-called bio-based plastic.

Thus, TUI said it has eliminated 380,000 plastic packages for shower gel and shampoo per year, 250,000 packages for slippers and 270,000 plastic laundry bags.

Coffee-to-go for crew will be served in cups with an interior coating and lids made of bio-based plastic, and guests will find wooden stirrers in their cocktails.

In a prepared statement, TUI CEO Wybcke Meier said the effort will include suppliers, office staff, crew and guests.