Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Ritz-Carlton Vessel Hits the Water at Barreras Shipyard

Ritz-Carlton Vessel Launch

Under near perfect conditions in Vigo, Spain, the first Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection vessel was floated out in a ceremony at the Barreras Shipyard.

Video:

Company executives, VIPs, media and press and other key parties were on hand to witness the historical moment as the 298-guest ship touched the water for the first time. Now, the ship moves to an outfitting pier ahead of its launch into service in early 2020.

Photos:

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

112 Ships | 268,674 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report