Under near perfect conditions in Vigo, Spain, the first Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection vessel was floated out in a ceremony at the Barreras Shipyard.
Video:
@ritzcarltonyc new mega-yacht launching ceremony at Barreras shipyard in Vigo pic.twitter.com/BzXqDDfW3N— Vigoalminuto (@Vigoalminuto) October 9, 2018
Company executives, VIPs, media and press and other key parties were on hand to witness the historical moment as the 298-guest ship touched the water for the first time. Now, the ship moves to an outfitting pier ahead of its launch into service in early 2020.
Photos:
Por fin llego el día "B" mañana nos vemos en la botadura del Mega Yate en Barreras Shipyard de la ciudad de Vigo alas 17 00.. pic.twitter.com/9iobp3FxJk— Javier Alonso (@cx9aaw) October 8, 2018