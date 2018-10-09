Under near perfect conditions in Vigo, Spain, the first Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection vessel was floated out in a ceremony at the Barreras Shipyard.

Video:

@ritzcarltonyc new mega-yacht launching ceremony at Barreras shipyard in Vigo pic.twitter.com/BzXqDDfW3N — Vigoalminuto (@Vigoalminuto) October 9, 2018

Company executives, VIPs, media and press and other key parties were on hand to witness the historical moment as the 298-guest ship touched the water for the first time. Now, the ship moves to an outfitting pier ahead of its launch into service in early 2020.

Photos: