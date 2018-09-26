Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Crystal Reveals Look of New Diamond-Class Ships

Crystal Cruises Diamond-Class

Crystal Cruises today showed off exterior renderings of its “Diamond Class” ships, with the first ship set to join the fleet in 2022.

The company said the ships will be 67,000 tons with capacity for 800 guests at double occupancy.

Crystal Cruises Diamond-Class

“Our ocean ships are the heart of the Crystal brand and have been loved by our guests for more than 28 years,” said Crystal President and CEO Tom Wolber. “We are delighted to expand this celebrated fleet with amenities and spaces that our guests have come to love along with more choices and new experiences that will take luxury to the next level. We look forward to sharing more details next year with our guests and travel partners.”

The Diamond Class ships will be built at MV WERFTEN shipyard in Stralsund, Germany.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
eCruise
Cruise Industry News Annual Report