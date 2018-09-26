Crystal Reveals Look of New Diamond-Class Ships

Crystal Cruises today showed off exterior renderings of its “Diamond Class” ships, with the first ship set to join the fleet in 2022.

The company said the ships will be 67,000 tons with capacity for 800 guests at double occupancy.

“Our ocean ships are the heart of the Crystal brand and have been loved by our guests for more than 28 years,” said Crystal President and CEO Tom Wolber. “We are delighted to expand this celebrated fleet with amenities and spaces that our guests have come to love along with more choices and new experiences that will take luxury to the next level. We look forward to sharing more details next year with our guests and travel partners.”

The Diamond Class ships will be built at MV WERFTEN shipyard in Stralsund, Germany.