Mano Cruises Set for Expansion with Princess Iris

The former Louis Majesty is heading for a new career with Mano Cruises, as the 1,460-guest vessel will be renamed Princess Iris and join the company. Louis plc said it sold the ship to an overseas buyer last week.

A spokesperson for Mano confirmed the transaction but said future deployment is not finalized yet.

"We are currently examining several charter possibilities mainly in Far East and Japan where we have strong business activities in other sectors (in Japan) so we know this region well," the spokesperson told Cruise Industry News.

The 1992-built ship is currently laid up in Athens, but is expected to enter service following a refurbishment by the Israeli company.

"Mano has expertise in the Israeli market, which is a small niche market which requires specialization in special cruise experience for Israeli market, with Kosher facilities, activities in Hebrew and so forth," the spokesperson said. "Also our market includes small percentage of tourists who visit Israel and would like to combine their visit with a cruise to Cyprus and Greece."

The Majesty launched as the Royal Majesty for Majesty Cruise Line in 1992.

The 40,876-ton ship has capacity for 1,460 guests. She sailed recently on a charter agreement with Marella Cruises, which came to a conclusion last year.

She has also spent time under the Norwegian Cruise Line and Star Cruises banners over the years.

Mano has been down to one ship for the last two seasons with the 959-guest Golden Iris in operation, as the Royal Iris was sold to Rosmorport in 2017. The 1975-built Golden Iris originally launched as the Cunard Conquest, and also spent time with MSC before joining Mano in 2009.

"If Princess Iris will be on charter elsewhere, Golden Iris will continue its regular operation during season 2019," the spokesperson added.

In addition to its cruise line, Mano Maritime is heavily involved in cargo shipping as an owner and manager of cargo vessels. It also acts as the agent for various shipping lines based in Spain, the Ukraine, Greece, Germany and Russia.