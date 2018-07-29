Jamaica Port Authority

Celebrity Edge Sea Trials Underway

Celebrity Edge

The first set of sea trials for the new Celebrity Edge started last week as the prototype ship left the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard on a pre-determined sailing program.

The 117,000-ton ship is due to be delivered from the yard later this year, and is the first of a four-ship order from the Miami-based brand, representing a new and highly innovative class of ship.

Celebrity Edge

Sea trials are generally a test-drive of sorts for ships, where the shipyard, class society, key suppliers and the shipowner observe key performance and safety data. Most prototype ships see multiple sets of sea trials, are their performance criteria are confirmed. 

During sea trials, a ship is tested to its limits, from top speed to maneuverability, stopping distance and more.  

Photos: Christophe Dedieu 

