New Orleans Launches 14th Annual COOlinary Restaurant Month

New Orleans & Company has announced the line-up of restaurants for its 14th annual COOLinary New Orleans Restaurant Month, offering special two- and three-course lunch menus for $20 or less, three-course dinner menus for $39 or less and three-course brunch menus for $39 or less, available August 1-31, 2018.

The campaign highlights the menus created by chefs specializing in the authentic cuisine of New Orleans. COOLinary New Orleans has become a staple summer calendar event for locals and visitors alike for more than a decade.

“Our annual COOLinary New Orleans Restaurant Month offers the perfect opportunity for a dining experience at one of our many participating restaurants,” said Kim Priez, senior vice president of tourism at New Orleans & Company.

“We encourage everyone, visitors, locals, foodies, newcomers and cocktail aficionados, to take advantage of the discounted pre-fixe menus available throughout August, whether it’s time to revisit an old favorite or experience the newer dining offerings.”

Photo: Eggplant and crabmeat dish at Andrea’s Restaurant

 

