Seabourn Releases 146-Day World Cruise Details

Seabourn has announced details of the 146-day 2020 world cruise of the Seabourn Sojourn. Departing Jan. 4, 2020 from Miami, the Sojourn will make calls in the Caribbean, Africa, India, Southeast Asia, Australia and the South Pacific, and Hawaii, before completing the voyage in San Francisco on May 28, 2020.

All told, there will be 62 port calls in 36 countries, including 16 overnights and 18 late evenings in port. Overnights include Dakar; Mombasa, Ho Chi Minh City, and Cairns.

In addition to the full 146-day sailing, shorter segments range from 30 to 116 days. Rates start at $66,999 per person for 146 days to $13,499 per person for 30 days. Guests who book the full voyage also receive a variety of complimentary amenities, including roundtrip domestic first class air, shipboard credits, luggage shipping service, private car service door-to-door, and more.