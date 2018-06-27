Cruise Industry News European Report

Yokohama Launches Farewell Ceremony for Ship Calls

Sendoff from Yokohama

Passengers sailing from Yokohama, Japan’s Osanbash cruise terminal will be sent off in style, as the port has organized a farewell ceremony for every ship call.

Tourists, locals and terminal employees will gather with yellow cloth handkerchiefs (provided free of charge) to wish ships and passengers a happy and safe journey, according to a statement from the port.

“This ceremony is intended to make cruise passengers feel that they want to return to Yokohama soon,” the port said.

The event has taken on a life of its own for each ship call locally, with citizens filling out the cruise terminal in record numbers to send ships off, including 25,000 people who bid farewell to the Asuka II who left on her world cruise in March.

The program started in March and has spanned 30 ship calls thus far.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Buffalo Trace