Yokohama Launches Farewell Ceremony for Ship Calls

Passengers sailing from Yokohama, Japan’s Osanbash cruise terminal will be sent off in style, as the port has organized a farewell ceremony for every ship call.

Tourists, locals and terminal employees will gather with yellow cloth handkerchiefs (provided free of charge) to wish ships and passengers a happy and safe journey, according to a statement from the port.

“This ceremony is intended to make cruise passengers feel that they want to return to Yokohama soon,” the port said.

The event has taken on a life of its own for each ship call locally, with citizens filling out the cruise terminal in record numbers to send ships off, including 25,000 people who bid farewell to the Asuka II who left on her world cruise in March.

The program started in March and has spanned 30 ship calls thus far.