Barcelona Awards Contract for New Digital Signage

The Port Authority of Barcelona has awarded SICE a two-year contract for ICON Multimedia to provide digital signage.

Together with SICE ICON Multimedia will carry out the modernization of the digital signage of the Port of Barcelona. The port authority awarded SICE a two-year agreement to provide large format displays for dynamic digital communication using DENEVA’s software.

SICE will install different types of panels designed to facilitate the mobility of the travelers and visitors throughout the port. It will also offer its own internal communication channels, improving the corporate image of the port authority, and also providing content from other sources such as Smart City of Barcelona, or from third parties.

SICE said the solution will allow easy migration if necessary to extend to others locations or ports. The aim is to carry out the replacement of all types of static signage by digital solutions.