Cruise Industry News European Report

Barcelona Awards Contract for New Digital Signage

Digital Signage at the Port of Barcelona

The Port Authority of Barcelona has awarded SICE a two-year contract for ICON Multimedia to provide digital signage.

Together with SICE ICON Multimedia will carry out the modernization of the digital signage of the Port of Barcelona. The port authority awarded SICE a two-year agreement to provide large format displays for dynamic digital communication using DENEVA’s software.

SICE will install different types of panels designed to facilitate the mobility of the travelers and visitors throughout the port. It will also offer its own internal communication channels, improving the corporate image of the port authority, and also providing content from other sources such as Smart City of Barcelona, or from third parties.

SICE said the solution will allow easy migration if necessary to extend to others locations or ports. The aim is to carry out the replacement of all types of static signage by digital solutions.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

113 Ships | 268,854 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Summer 2018

CIN Summer2018

In This Edition:

Europe

Expedition

Food + Beverage

Working at Sea

Executive Profiles

Connectivity

Cruise Experience

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide