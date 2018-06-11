Azamara Launches World Wildlife at Sea Program

Azamara Club Cruises announced it will introduce "World Wildlife at Sea," a guest-facing educational experience on select voyages in line with the brand’s partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Azamara will relaunch its WWF Speaker Series, which features leading experts covering a range of topics including marine conservation and sustainable agriculture.

Among the speakers will be Nancy Labbe, Manager of Ranching & Conservation at WWF, speaking about the impact of food production on the environment, Aaron McNevin, Director of Sustainable Seafood at WWF, speaking about where the seafood on our plates comes from, and Amy Smith, Manager of Wood Sector Engagement, discussing the role rainforests play in regulating our global ecosystem.

During the WWF Speaker Series voyages, WWF speakers will also provide additional insight into various topics by joining land tour experiences that tie back to their expertise. Nancy Labbe will travel with guests on a visit to an Italian dairy farm in the Campania region, for example, where guests will learn about the cheese-making process and sample the region’s signature cheese. Throughout the excursion, she will speak about the methods farms can implement to mitigate their impact on the environment. Back onboard the ship, she will speak to guests about the global demand for food and how we can produce more food with less land, less water, and less agricultural inputs.

A WWF Crew Ambassador program led by each ship’s environmental officer will launch in tandem with the WWF Speaker Series, the company said.

This program will provide guests with additional opportunities to learn more about Azamara’s efforts to protect the environment through personal interactions with the crew.